New Castle County Police are looking for a Wilmington man in connection with a home improvement fraud case in the Winterset Farms neighborhood off of Ebright Road.
Police said they have an arrest warrant for 59-year old Perren Davis who is believed to have been working in Delaware and Pennsylvania.
In addition to the Winterset Farms case, county police believe there may be more victims.
Anyone who knows Davis' whereabouts, or who thinks they may be a victim, should contact Master Corporal Nicholas Heitzmann at nicholas.heitzmann@newcastlede.gov or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at (302) 573-2800.