A local contractor is under arrest and charged with home improvement fraud in Hockessin.
Back in March, police were dispatched to Pierson’s Ridge, where a homeowner reported that he paid Alexander Woods of Dreamscape Design-Build several large payments to complete multiple landscaping projects. The victim stated that several of the projects were started without being completed and materials were purchased without ever being delivered.
County Police say Woods has been charged with one felony count of home improvement fraud and one felony count of theft.
Based on the investigation, the officers determined that Woods was conducting business in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The Division is concerned that there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.
Any individual wishing to provide information pertaining to Alexander Woods or who may be victim to a similar fraud is asked to please contact Officer Joseph Delaney at Joseph.Delaney@newcastlede.gov or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at (302)573-2800.