New Castle County Police said they raided a residence in the Odessa Chase community on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, as part of an investigation into drug dealing.
Police say they confiscated a variety of THC related products from the home on Mailly Drive including:
- 1,250.91 total grams of raw marijuana
- 192 total grams of THC cartridges
- 303.73 total grams of THC wax
- 6,215.48 total grams of THC gummies (13.7 pounds)
- 133.36 total grams of THC cookies
- over $3,800.00 in suspected drug dealing profits and
- a large amount of packaging material and other paraphernalia
31-year old Nathaniel Latavitz and a 17-year old were arrested on several charges including felony counts of manufacturing with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
They were both released on unsecured bail.