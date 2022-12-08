THC gummie bust

Some of the THC related products confiscated in a raid in Odessa Chase

 New Castle County Police

New Castle County Police said they raided a residence in the Odessa Chase community on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, as part of an investigation into drug dealing.

Police say they confiscated a variety of THC related products from the home on Mailly Drive including:

  • 1,250.91 total grams of raw marijuana
  • 192 total grams of THC cartridges
  • 303.73 total grams of THC wax
  • 6,215.48 total grams of THC gummies (13.7 pounds)
  • 133.36 total grams of THC cookies
  • over $3,800.00 in suspected drug dealing profits and
  • a large amount of packaging material and other paraphernalia

31-year old Nathaniel Latavitz and a 17-year old were arrested on several charges including felony counts of manufacturing with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

They were both released on unsecured bail.

Tags