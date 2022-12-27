New Castle County Police on Monday, December 26, 2022, had a stolen Honda under surveillance at Foxwoods Apartments in Pike Creek when a Jeep Grand Cherokee parked next it.
Officers checked the registration and found the tags didn't match the vehicle.
The driver got out of the Jeep according to police, and started removing items from the Honda.
At that point officers moved in and arrested 18-year old Zyaire Davis of Wilmington.
The Jeep was found to be stolen, and police say they found a loaded handgun in one of the vehicles.
Davis is being held at Howard Young Correctional Institution on $47,000 bail.
Charges against him include:
- possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- carrying a concealed deadly weapon
- possession of a weapon by a person prohibited
- two felony counts of receiving stolen property over $1,500