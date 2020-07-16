New Castle County Police are asking for the public's help finding a suspected child predator.
Police said 58-year-old John Faulk has been identified as a suspect in the sexual abuse of children, ages 3, 5, and 10 after a local hospital called authorities in March over a sexual abuse investigation.
He faces a host of charges, including felony second-degree rape of a child, sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust, and unlawful sexual contact of a child younger than 13.
Faulk's last known address was in the city of Wilmington.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Michelle Burrus 302.395.8131 or via email at Michelle.Burrus@newcastlede.gov, or call the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302.573.2800.
Tipsters can also call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.