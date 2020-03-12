Two of Delaware's major annual running races have announced they have cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Next Sunday's Caesar Rodney Half Marathon in Wilmington, the oldest 13.1-mile race in the country, and April's Coastal Delaware Running Festival in Rehoboth Beach are both cancelled.
Caesar Rodney's organizers wrote in a statement they "have weathered many storms" over their time, but could not run this year's event.
"We know you have trained and made sacrifices for months in anticipation of a great personal accomplishment. We regret we are unable to host our amazing event and hope you understand this decision. This is an unprecedented global public health issue and we must do our part to act responsibly to mitigate risk of exposure and aid in efforts to contain the spread of the virus – particularly as many of our participants travel in from all over the country."
The Coastal Running Festival cited both Gov. Carney's state of emergency, and Rehoboth Beach's announcement they are cancelling all events through April 30, 2020.
There has been no announcement made about the Delaware Marathon Running Festival which is set for April 26.