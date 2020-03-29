The coronavirus outbreak may be responsible for the postponement of various surgical procedures.
The federal government want doctors and hospitals to cancel or delay non-emergency surgeries, said Axios Health Care business reporter Bob Herman, in a recent article.
"Carpal tunnel surgeries, cataract surgeries, colonoscopies, getting a hip or knee replacement--those are things that people need, but it's not life-or-death to necessarily get them right now," said Herman.
Herman said putting procedures that aren't urgently needed on hold is meant to limit hospital staffers' potential for coronavirus exposure.