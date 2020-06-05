The latest COVID-19 report from the Delaware Division of Public Health shows more good news in the fight against the virus.
State health officials reported Friday only 27 new positive cases from the previous day. The state's number of positive cases now stands at 9,773.
The state has seen 275 new cases so far this week compared to 613 last week.
The latest report is based on 820 new tests, of which only 3.4% were positive. It's the third straight day that percentage has been below 3.5%.
The number of active cases continues to fall - to 3,745, helped by 69 new recoveries.
The number of hospitalizations fell for the 12th straight day - now down to 128 - its lowest level.
However, the state did record two more deaths - taking that total to 388. Of those, more than 80% of the patients had underlying health conditions, and about two-thirds were being treated in long-term care facilities.