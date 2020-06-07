As Delaware approaches 10,000 cases of COVID-19, a key indicator in the fight against virus continues to fall.
The Delaware Division of Public Health reported Sunday the number of hospitalizations fell for a 14th straight day to 103.
While the state did see an uptick in the number of positive cases - taking the total to 9942, the number of "active" cases fell.
By county, Sussex continue to have the most positive cases with 4346. New Castle County has now crossed the four-thousand mark (4070), and Kent County has crossed 15-hundred (1511).
The state did suffer eight more deaths - taking that number to 398. The most recent deaths range in age from 40 to 91. All eight had underlying health conditions. Overall, 85% of Delaware's fatalities had underlying health conditions, and about two-thirds were being treated in long-term care facilities.
Sunday's report was based on 1362 new test results - 7.1% of which were positive. It's the second day in a row that percentage has been above 7%, and three straight days of it being less than 3.5%.
More than 59,000 people have tested negative for the virus in Delaware.