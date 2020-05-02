The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state has surpassed 5,000, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health.
Saturday, cases of the novel virus rose to 5,038, an increase of 120 cases.
The state's death toll also rose to 168 with nine additional deaths from the disease.
The most recent deaths involved individuals with underlying health conditions, ranging in age from 26 to 98. Seven were female and two were male. Six were New Castle County residents, two were Kent County residents, and one was a Sussex County resident. Eight individuals were residents of long-term care facilities.
Three of the deaths were in long-term care facilities run by the Department of Health and Social Services. Two were residents of the Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill in Smyrna, and one was a patient at the Delaware Psychiatric Center.
“Our hearts break for the families of the residents from Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill and the patient from Delaware Psychiatric Center who have passed away,” said DHSS Secretary Dr. Kara Odom Walker, a practicing family physician. “These losses have had a tremendous impact on the staffs of our facilities, too, and I want to honor their selfless dedication and commitment in serving the individuals in our care. Across our state, our thoughts and prayers also go out to all of the families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, including those in long-term care facilities.”
Hospitalizations rose for the first time in at least two days, reaching 300 again--that's up 19 from the day prior. Sixty-four persons are listed as "critically ill," DPH said.
Sussex County has 2,359 positive cases, an increase of 67 cases. New Castle County has 1,864 cases, an increase of just 35 cases while Kent County saw an increase of 20 cases for a total of 793.
Recoveries reached 1,546, increasing by 143 persons.
Those testing negative for the virus total 18,074, an increase of 407 people.