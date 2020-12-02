Cases of COVID-19 continue to surge behind bars in Delaware's prisons.
"We're seeing the the coronavirus is spreading quicker, but that by and large the symptoms the inmates have are more mild," said Delaware Department of Correction Commissioner Claire DeMatteis.
The most recent data available shows 374 COVID-19 cases among inmates across the state's prisons, up from 291 last week. Twenty-nine offenders are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 while the rest remain asymptomatic. More than 80 correctional officers are also infected; of those, just 10 are symptomatic, according to the Delaware Department of Correction.
"I don't know that you would go anywhere else and pick up 75 people out of someone's employment that are positive with COVID and not have an outcry. If you had 75 people down at one of the chicken plants or 75 people at the hospital testing positive, it would be on the front page," said Dover attorney Steve Hampton, who's taken DOC on in legal challenges in the past.
The outbreak is, by far, the largest facing the DOC since the pandemic's start eight months ago, marking the first time the virus has appeared in more than one facility at a time. DeMatteis said inmates haven't co-mingled among buildings since March with educational programs going virtual. For offenders who need one-on-one behavioral health or substance abuse counseling, plexi-glass barriers and other personal protective gear are all in play.
"It's remarkable our largest prison [Vaughn] went seven months without inmates testing positive," she said.
But with the virus now spreading within prison walls, the DOC is using pro-active, continuous testing, to catch cases among inmates who are both symptomatic and asymptomatic; positive test results are followed up with immediate quarantines.
DeMatteis linked the current outbreak to correctional officers, medical staff, and counselors, who were asymptomatic and therefore, "silent spreaders" of the virus. All staff must undergo a temperature check upon entry into any of the state's prisons, and visitation was suspended last month as a result of serious community spread as pandemic infection figures in Delaware reach levels not seen since the spring.
"As that community spread intensifies, it is inevitable that some of our people are going to unknowingly have it and bring it with them to work," she said. "That's why PPE is so important. Our temperature checks are so important, and we will continue to enhance those measures, but you have to expect when it is this prevalent in the community it's just inevitable that some of our officers, some of our medical personnel are going to get COVID."
Hampton has been highly critical of DOC's prevention efforts.
"When you have the virus sort of under control, as they had at one point, you have to take extra precautions that correctional officers or anybody else is not bringing the virus back into the prison," he told WDEL. "The horse is already out of the barn. You've got to stop the virus from coming in. Once it's there, then it's really, really hard to eradicate it."
If she had her way, DeMatteis said correctional officers would undergo regular mandatory COVID-19 testing.
"Under collective bargaining agreements, we don't have the authority to mandate it," she told WDEL. "Not because I want to violate anybody's rights, not because I want to be dictatorial -- to protect the officers and the families -- I want them to know. I don't want them taking this home to their family. I want to protect them--that's why I'd like it to be mandatory. Btu we worked with the unions--that's not where they are. I respect that."
But she said hundreds of officers have opted for free, voluntary testing.
Despite as many as 80 correctional officers testing positive and being forced to quarantine, DeMatteis said there's been no staffing shortages to date because officers have stepped up, but overtime costs have increased.
DeMatteis addressed concerns from the community about the uptick in movement of inmates, she said is occurring to protect them.
"I understand why inmates are alarmed, concerned, questioning why the rather significant change of moving inmates from one building to another--that's not traditionally done in corrections. You're assigned to a building, and you stay in that building whether it's for 18 months, eight years, or life," she said. "But what we've done--and it has worked--how we mitigate the risks of this virus, if we know it's in one building, we test that building. We get everybody out into the COVID treatment center who's positive. Inmates who are negative, we get them out to a COVID-free environment--that may be another building on the compound, that may be a completely different prison in another part of the state."
Inmates who are forced into the COVID-19 treatment center, under quarantine, view the experience as a punishment.
Hampton, while not planning a legal challenge during the coronavirus-related State of Emergency, is acting as an advocate for inmates, who've complained that they're not being permitted to bring their personal belongings with them into quarantine.
"We're hearing that the inmates if they test positive, they're taking them, directly from their cell with essentially a toothbrush is just about all they've got to a new cell where they're in solitary, and they throw out all their stuff, anything they bought from the commissary...they're just throwing it away," said Hampton. "Inmates are not too excited about that happening, so if they don't feel well they're not really going out and volunteering it."
DeMatteis said she's heard those concerns, and they've already implemented a policy change from April and May at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.
"I understand that sentiment, and we are working with inmates so that they can keep more of their personal property with them while they're in the COVID treatment center, so they don't feel it's punishment. [Things like] televisions, sweatshirts, their personal items."
She's working on implementing that change at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution and Delores J. Baylor Correctional Institution as well.
Others said their items have been stolen or trashed.
"I'll be completely honest with you, and we've had this conversation with the warden, if at the end of [quarantine] an inmate claims they're missing their sweatshirt, guess what? we'll buy them a new sweatshirt. If it means I've helped someone get quarantined quickly, get them treated, and recovered versus having to file a grievance over a sweatshirt--no problem...if your sweatshirt got lost we're going to buy you a new one. We're up against a deadly virus, so let's weight the risks," said DeMatteis.
Inmates have also complained they can't obtain mail in the COVID-19 treatment center, with the exception of legal mail.
"How could we, ethically, allow a piece of paper to be going out of that facility and into the mail and into the community? I can't do that," she said. "Electronic tablets, we have wired the COVID treatment centers--all of them--and those electronic tablets are in the COVID treatment centers so they certainly have access to those."
Early on in the pandemic, people were quarantining mail and packages for lengths of time. But the CDC, has since, cast doubt that COVID is spread through the mail, though the agency admits, there's still a lot unknown about the virus.
"Coronaviruses are thought to be spread most often by respiratory droplets. Although the virus can survive for a short period on some surfaces, it is unlikely to be spread from domestic or international mail, products or packaging. However, it may be possible that people can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads," the CDC said on its website.
Mail, however, is continuing to come into and go out of COVID-free buildings at Delaware's prisons.
DeMatteis said more than 100 inmates, who were infected last month, have already recovered from the virus, and she hopes that by Christmas operations at Vaughn, Young, and Baylor will return to some level of normalcy. But, realistically, she doesn't expect in-person visitation to return until at least January of 2021, citing a need for sustained recoveries from the virus.
"I can't knowingly allow people to visit a prison, where there's cases of COVID. That would be irresponsible, so I'd have to be confident that inmates who've gotten COVID are recovered," she said.