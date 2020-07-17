The water park at Killens Pond state park is being closed, less than a week after it opened, as the result of a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) said the employee was tested after having had close contact with someone outside the park who had tested positive for coronavirus.
The park worker's test came back positive on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
The employee is asymptomatic and is quarantining.
Eleven other park staff are being tested and are self quarantining as well.
In a prepared statement, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin said “we took many precautions in the interest of health and safety in operating the water park and we will take the safe route in closing it down for the next few days.
“We have been advised there was low risk to the public based on the operations and interactions," said Garvin. "We will be watching and testing for any sign of spread among staff before making a firm decision about reopening."
The park had opened on July 11, 2020 and will now remain closed until at least July 24, 2020.
The park will undergo a complete cleaning and sanitizing during the closure.
DNREC officials said in addition to social distancing and the wearing of masks, they were taking many other precautions to keep staff and visitors safe including daily temperature and symptom checks for all staff, and a limit of 30 percent visitor capacity.