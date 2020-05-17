There's been a slight increase in the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Delaware.
The state Sunday reported 4 additional deaths from the disease, bringing the total to 290.
More than 80 percent of the state's deaths involve people with underlying health issues, and more than 65 percent lived in long-term care facilities.
The largest number of cases is in Sussex County, with 3739.
New Castle County has 2682, and Kent County, 1197.
229 people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus in Delaware, 3478 have recovered and 33, 195 have tested negative,