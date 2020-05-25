Delaware continues to see a decline in the number of people hospitalized from COVID-19, but there has also been a corresponding increase in the number of fatalities.
The Delaware Division of Public Health reported the number of hospitalizations decreased by six from Sunday to 205, but the state also saw six more deaths, increasing that total to 332. More than 80% of the state's fatalities were people with underlying health conditions. About two-thirds were being treated in long-term care facilities. The most recent deaths announced today ranged in age from 66 to 98.
The number of positive cases in Delaware rose by 156 to 8,965. While Sussex County continues to have the most cases, New Castle County saw its biggest increase in cases in weeks - likely due to an increase in testing there. The latest report represents 2026 new tests - the second largest number of daily tests for May.
The number of recovered patients rose by 95 to 4,693, but the number of active cases also rose by 55 to 3,940.
At least 44,931 people have tested negative for the virus in Delaware.
COVID-19 testing will be available Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Smyrna High School from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and at Frederick Douglass Elementary School in Seaford from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.