The number of people in Delaware hospitalized by COVID-19 continues to fall - down to its lowest level since the state started tracking the number.
The Delaware Division of Public Health reported Sunday the number has decreased to 160.
The latest report shows the number of active cases rose slightly to 3,866, and the number of new positive cases is now just shy of 9,500; but only 5.6% of the more than 1,300 new test results were positive in the latest report. That number was 10% the day before.
More than 5,265 people have recovered from the virus. More than 51,000 people have tested negative.
The state did suffer five more fatalities. The death toll stands at 366. More than 80% of the fatalities had underlying health conditions and about two-thirds were being treated in long-term care facilities.
Sunday is the 69th and final day of Delaware's stay-at-home order.