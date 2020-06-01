Hospitalizations from novel coronavirus COVID-19 continued to decrease in Delaware, public health officials announced Monday.
According to the Division of Public Health, 1,776 new tests saw 107 new positive cases--an infection rate of around 6%--for a cumulative total of 9,605, and 1,669 negatives for a cumulative total of 52,842.
The increases broke down by county as 80 in New Castle, four in Kent, and 19 in Sussex.
There were two new deaths from the virus announced Monday, bringing the First State's total number of fatalities attributed to COVID-19 to 368, and 87 more total recoveries for a total of 5,353, meaning Delaware's "active" COVID-19 cases increased 18 to 3,884.
The victims announced Monday were 30 and 77 years of age. Both were from New Castle County, and had underlying health conditions.
Hospitalizations decreased by a single case for a current total of 159. Of those cases, 32 individuals remained critically hospitalized.