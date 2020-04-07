Positive novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Delaware are brushing up against the 1,000 mark, but there was some good news Tuesday as well: full recoveries more than doubled.
According to numbers issued by the Delaware Division of Public Health, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases reached 928, but a new highlight was the number of total recoveries jumping from 71 on Monday to 144 after remaining stagnant for several days. Delawareans are considered "recovered" after they've been symptom-free for a total of seven days.
The more who can fully recover, the better, as officials are expecting a surge in cases in the coming days and weeks.
There was one additional death, bringing the total number of fatalities caused by the virus to 16. State health officials said the latest death involved a 67-year-old man from Sussex County, who had underlying health conditions, and had been hospitalized. All of Delaware's deaths have been in individuals ranging in age from 64 to 94, who've had underlying health conditions.
Tuesday brought seven new hospitalizations with that total rising to 147. Fifty-two of those persons are critically ill, that number more than doubling from Monday.
The Delaware Division of Public Health noted that as the state sees an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19, they'll now report the total number of individuals hospitalized as well as those considered to be in critical condition in Delaware hospitals--that number will, for the first time, include both Delaware and non-Delaware residents. Other statistics reported by DPH will be solely about Delaware residents.
Persons testing negative for the virus rose from 6,851 to 7,628
By county, there were 571 cases in New Castle, 147 in Kent, and 210 in Sussex, up from 496, 128, and 159, respectively.