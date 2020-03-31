Special Olympics Delaware will not hold their 2020 Summer Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Executive Director Ann Grunert made the announcement in a letter to athletes and supporters on Tuesday, stating the inability to train in groups due to social distancing requirements put in place by Governor John Carney to try to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"In this unprecedented time of uncertainty, we wanted to take a moment and thank each and every one of you for understanding the difficult decisions that have been made to date. Cancelling our fundraising and sports events and the many planning and training gatherings that often happen leading up to them is truly disappointing for everyone. The reality for us is - nothing is more important than your health and safety.
With that thought in mind, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Summer Games. This decision was made keeping in mind the health and safety of every person involved at the Games along with the fact that given the restrictions set forth by Special Olympics Inc. and the State of Delaware, it would be impossible for our athletes and teams to properly train leading up to the games."
In addition to the cancelation of the games, the annual Torch Run will also not be held.
Special Olympics said their focus now turns towards virtual challenges, and kicking off their 50th anniversary year with celebratory medals that will be handed out during competitions in their 2020-21 season.