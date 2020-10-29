A recent national study by the University of Delaware found the COVID-19 pandemic is putting a damper on the spooky season.
As families turn to alternatives from trick-or-treating, at the advice of public health officials across the country, the study found that less families plan to take part in the annual tradition from all aspects.
"In a normal year, it looks like half of our households pass out candy; it looks like this year, only about a quarter of households are planning to pass out candy," said Brandon McFadden, an assistant professor in UD's Department of Applied Economics and Statistics and co-author of the national study.
The monthly survey, that's been happening since May to understand the impacts of COVID-19 on food purchasing behavior, asked broadly whether the COVID-19 pandemic was the cause of any behavioral changes tied to the holiday spirit.
This particular study was also inspired by Wilmington Charter School student, Nora Messer, who asked in passing: "'I wonder what Halloween's going to be like because of COVID.'" She served as co-author for the study, drafting some questions and doing the data analysis. Kabir Advani, a high school student from Palo Alto, California, also played a role in making the infographics for the study.
The findings were published by Choices, a publication of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association.
"We don't know the exact mechanism or whether...it's guidance...from the CDC," he said. "I imagine it's also things like--what are the neighbors doing? Is the neighborhood doing [something?] These are decisions definitely made by the household, but I think there's kind of a broader impact."
He also pointed to people's comfort level with social interaction at a close range likely triggering some change in behavior.
While less households are handing out candy, less people will also be seeking it door-to-door. Seventy-five percent of families with children under age 14 said they trick-or-treated last year. This year, more than half said they're unlikely to do so this year.
More than 40 percent of survey respondents said they they expect to eat less candy too. McFadden said that could have wide-reaching economic impacts.
"This has implications for companies that sell packaged candy for Halloween, but also, probably more broadly, there's probably also going to be spillovers into decorations possible," he said.
Back in March when the pandemic first hit, no one really expected the wide-range of industries that would ultimately be impacted and the adaptations that would follow.
"The death-blow to things like gyms has been really interesting...what's interesting is then what's happened along those same lines where we've seen shortages...there's been a shortage for exercise equipment. Early on, we saw shortages for deep freezers. Deep freezers were back-ordered for months because everyone was scared when the pandemic was reaching meat processing plants, we were starting to have meat shortages, and meat prices were soaring; everyone was looking for a deep freezer to stock up," said McFadden.
Currently, patio heaters are a challenge to find as restaurants receive community grants to expand and winterize outdoor seating.
But Halloween may be an outlier when it comes to holidays and Americans' comfort levels in a pandemic. They may be less willing to give up family gatherings at Thanksgiving, Hannukah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, and New Year's.
"There's a different level of trust when you talk to somebody regularly, and you know what their behavior is, so if you have a family member, even if they're in another state, you know something about their risk level and their risk behavior, and how risky they are with distancing, with preventative measures like masks. You don't know that with strangers knocking at your door," he said.
The CDC has already made recommendations for how you can safely celebrate Thanksgiving, including hosting small, outdoor gatherings with family and friends who live in your community or even opting for a virtual dinner. And if getting a jump on holiday shopping is your thing, the CDC recommends you take advantage of online sales on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Next year, when a COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be widely available, McFadden expects Halloween to return to normal with more porch lights on and a higher comfort level among Americans with social interactions.
"I think people will be ready to get out of the house; I think people are ready to spend money; I think people are ready to travel...absolutely I think so," he said. I think at a broader level that's a very interesting question in so far as what will be a permanent change, and what is just a temporary change. I can see permanent changes in things like online shopping."
"I expect Halloween behavior, maybe, to even be bigger than it was in 2019 in 2021, if possible, especially for kids."
"We were walking the dog, and we saw our neighbor, and they had their little daughter dressed up in her Halloween costume and just marching around because she's not going to get to go. So they're trying to get some of the value out of this Halloween costume and also try to provide an experience for their child," he said. "So I think there's going to be, maybe, this need, to provide an even better experience than they normally would just because they weren't able to provide that for their child in 2020."
If you do plan to go trick-or-treating, check out this resource guide on how you can do it safely.