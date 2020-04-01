While Delaware's coronavirus count continues to rise, the number of recoveries are rising as well.
According to the Delaware Division of Public Health Wednesday, recoveries from COVID-19 more than doubled from 22 to 49.
Delaware also saw a spike in laboratory-confirmed cases, rising to 368, up 49 cases from Tuesday.
An elderly Sussex County man died from the respiratory illness, bringing the state's total to 11. State health officials said the 84-year-old man, who was hospitalized and had significant, underlying health conditions.
Fifty-one persons are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 13 persons were labeled "critically ill."
New Castle County still has the most cases with 226 while Sussex follows behind it with 101 cases. Kent County has 41 cases of COVID-19. Patients range in age from 1 to 97. Females account for 197 cases while men account for 171 cases.
According to DPH, 4,016 Delawareans tested negative for the contagious respiratory virus.