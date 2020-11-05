The chance of more speeches from former Vice President Joe Biden at the Wilmington Riverfront has forced the move of a scheduled drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Friday.
New Castle County announced that Friday, November 6, 2020's test site at Frawley Stadium has been moved to P.S. duPont Middle School because the parking lot has been set up with a stage for a possible speech from Biden as more results from the Presidential campaign are tabulated.
The event is still scheduled for 2-7 p.m. Anyone with a reservation should have received an email, and day-of registration is permitted.
There will also be drive-up testing sites at the University of Delaware's Star Campus in Newark from 10-3 p.m. Saturday, and a walk-up site at the Friends Meeting House in Wilmington (401 West Street), Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
You can find other permanent testing sites at www.de.gov/gettested.