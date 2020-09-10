The Delaware Division of Public Health is asking anyone who attended the rodeo event at Rancho 24 in Bridgeville on Sunday, September 6, 2020 to get a COVID-19 test.
Officials have scheduled a free, pop-up testing site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Woodbridge Middle School at 307 S. Laws Street in Bridgeville. The event is open to the public.
“There is significant concern for community spread of the virus as a result of this event,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay in a statement. “We want to make sure that everyone who attended that event knows they're at risk. It is important that anyone attending the event get tested as soon as possible to identify if they have been infected by the virus that causes COVID-19 and that they take the steps to isolate and protect their friends and family from also contracting the disease.”
Gov. John Carney addressed the event during his Tuesday's coronavirus news conference.
"I was very disturbed by photographs that I saw, that's clearly not allowed--a gathering like that...I didn't see folks wearing masks, and I saw people shoulder-to-shoulder, which is not currently permitted. It is, frankly, a prescription for disaster--a super-spreader as they call it--and it shouldn't occur."
Pre-registration is not required, but is available.