The UK variant of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has reached Delaware.
According to the Division of Public Health, they've identified three cases of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7, first identified in England in December and commonly referred to as the "UK variant." The discovery makes Delaware the 27th state to report discovery of the version of the virus within its borders.
"While we understand that people may be concerned, it’s important to know that while preliminary data suggests this variant may spread more easily and quickly than SARS-CoV-2, it is not clear if it may cause more severe illness than the more common coronavirus," said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. "It is not entirely surprising news that it is now in Delaware as this variant has appeared in neighboring states over the last month."
A three individuals, two adults between 35 and 64 years old and a child under the age of 10, were members of the same New Castle County household and tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in January. All thee had mild symptoms.
There was no know travel exposure, however, they had attended a family gathering with individuals who lived in other states and people at the gathering did not consistently wear face coverings or socially distance, officials said.