All Delawareans, ages 16 and older, will become eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine next week.
Delawareans ages 16 and older will be eligible for vaccination at pharmacies, community sites and mass vaccination events hosted by the state beginning April 6, 2021.
The state's waiting list will open for Delawareans 16 and older at 10 a.m. on April 6, 2021, in advance of President Joe Biden's target date that all Americans have access to a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1, 2021; however, access to appointments is still contingent on vaccine supply. There is currently not enough supply to meet demand.
“Today’s announcement means that more Delawareans who want to be vaccinated will have the chance to find a shot,” said Governor John Carney in a prepared statement. “All three of these vaccines are extremely safe, and extremely effective against serious illness, hospitalization, and death. I’d urge all Delawareans to take the first shot you’re offered. That’s how we’ll beat this virus, and get back to spending more time with friends and family.”
Invitations to state vaccination events will be contingent on supply and prioritized based on age and other risk factors, including pre-existing medical conditions. Pharmacies can also begin vaccinating those 16+ on Tuesday, April 6.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine available to children ages 16 and 17 years old. You must be at least 18 years old to receive either the Moderna or single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Medical providers, including primary care doctors, specialty providers, and hospital systems will continue to vaccinate only Delawareans ages 16 to 64 with moderate- and high-risk medical conditions and disabilities. To view a list of those conditions, click here.
As of this week, Delaware has administered 439,392 doses of COVID-19 vaccine with more than 30% of the state's population having received one dose of vaccine.