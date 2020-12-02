A global pandemic forcing everyone to do more holiday shopping online this year might actually have an unexpected silver lining.
"I think that ever since the pandemic hit, [online shopping has] definitely been increasing. And that actually can bring a lot of benefits to consumers who are looking to be especially thoughtful in the gifts that they buy for loved ones," said Jackie Silverman, Assistant Professor of Marketing at the University of Delaware. "You can imagine when you're in the store, something catches your eye, you want to get it for relative or a friend; that kind of impulse buy. But the benefit of shopping online is that you can put a little more thought into it, maybe check prices so you get the best deal, you can check your loved one's wish list and make sure it's really what they want. So, even though it's a little atypical, I think that this shift to more online shopping can actually be beneficial in a lot of ways."
There's some pros and cons to shopping online. While it certainly affords the opportunity to be more thoughtful or double-check that perfect gift is actually the perfect gift, opportunity abounds in the sheer volume of options available, occasionally leading to clouded judgment. But an online atmosphere lets shoppers just walk away for a moment.
"People are just a lot more goal-oriented, and tend to buy things that are more in-line with what they should be doing when they're forced to make those decisions in advance or online," Silverman said. "So you might be better at sticking to your budget if you buy gifts online...versus if you're choosing to buy gifts in store. You might be pulled into an impulse buy, or what looks like a good deal, but you're going to spend a little bit more than you planned...By kind of taking that step back and being able to buy online, you can find more coupons, you can be a little bit more thoughtful, maybe stick to your wish list, and your goals, a little bit better than that kind of impulse excitement that you might experience in store."
While acknowledging many consumers might be missing that excitement right now after months of quarantining at home, Silverman also pointed out online shopping destinations try to entice consumers in different ways, targeting their "Compromise Effect," while essentially trying to upsell shoppers with something that appears to be a sensible investment and better deal when, in reality, it might just be more money spent.
"Basically, when you give people multiple options at varying levels--so maybe a lower-price, lower-quality item, a mid-price, mid-quality item and a higher-price, higher-quality item--people are going to compromise and gravitate towards that middle option, even if it's not really in line with their true preferences," she said, noting that low price item might be your preference, but the high-priced item is there to actually sell you on the mid-tiered option.
"If Amazon or whatever website I'm looking at happens to pepper in some things that are a little outside my budget or a little higher quality, it's going to pull me up and feel like I want to compromise between all of the options I'm being shown," she said. "Since we can see hundreds or thousands of options online, it might be an even bigger pull in affecting our choices. But the nice thing about shopping online is that you can always step back from your computer or your phone and re-consult your budget, and make sure that you're really sticking to your actual preferences."
With all the issues thrust upon the United States Postal Service this contentious election season, and the increased volume in the number of online shoppers, consumers should anticipate more hiccups than usual in the delivery of ordered items. But Silverman said there are a few things people can do to prepare and make sure the holidays are celebrated with all gifts present.
"Anecdotally, I've definitely experienced delays or things getting lost in the mail a little bit more than in previous years. And I believe that the USPS is recommending that people get shopping done early, so it doesn't get lost in the fray of lots of packages being sent out around December 20th to the 24th," she said. "There's unfortunately not much we can do at this point, except for encouraging the government to support the postal system, and getting that infrastructure in place and making sure those workers are safe. Trying to consolidate where you buy from, so there's just fewer packages might be helpful. So you only have to cross your fingers that one package gets there on time instead of three or four. Maybe that would be helpful."
And safety should be at the top of everyone's mind this year. Everyone should be doing their part to keep others safe this holiday season and reduce the spread of the virus causing a global pandemic.
"it's definitely more responsible to stay home," Silverman said. "I believe the science behind it. The lowest risk activity you can do is to not be in contact with other people. So, besides shopping online helping you stick to your budget, or stick to your wish list, it can also just reduce the spread of COVID-19, which is a gigantic benefit that we all really need this winter."