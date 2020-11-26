Three more juveniles have tested positive for COVID-19 at Stevenson House Detention Center in Milford, bringing the current active case count to seven.
Officials said the positives were the result of testing on Monday as part of a routine COVID-19 testing program, and come after two cases were found last weekend, and another two last Friday.
The infected juveniles were sent to a COVID-19 unit that was opened on Friday following the first two cases.
They did not specify whether the new cases were symptomatic. Of the original four, two were asymptomatic, and two had mild symptoms, according to officials.