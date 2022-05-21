Delaware continues to see a rise in COVID cases.
New numbers released by the Division of Public Health on Saturday show the 7-day daily average of new daily cases was 575 - up from 417 a month ago.
The 7-day average of positive tests is 19%, compared to 11.4% a month ago.
However, the number of hospitalizations and deaths continues to remain significantly lower when compared to the winter surge.
Health officials continue to encourage anyone who is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested.
And, although state and federal mask mandates have been lifted, masks are still being encouraged in public indoor areas.