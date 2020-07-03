For the second straight day, Delaware recorded triple digit gains in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, but hospitalizations have fallen to its lowest level.
The Delaware Division of Public Health reported 192 new cases Friday - pushing the state's overall total to 11,923. But the number of cases that are active is 4719.
Delaware has already added almost 700 new cases this week. The weekly number was only about 300 for each of the past three weeks.
5.6% of the 3425 new test results reported Friday were positive. It's the third straight day the rate has declined.
To date, 106,420 people have tested negative in Delaware.
While Delaware added two more fatalities - taking the state's death toll to 512, the number of people in the hospital decreased by 10 since the late report - falling to 57.