The number of positive COVID-19 cases is up in Delaware, according to the latest figures from the state Division of Public Health.
DPH reported Sunday there were 94 new positive cases of the respiratory infection, bringing the state's total to 10, 775.
Sixty-four more people have recovered--that total is now 6,459.
The state did suffer another coronavirus death, bringing the toll to 435. The latest victim was an 85-year-old Sussex County man who lived in a long-term care facility and had an underlying health problem, according to DPH. At least 85 percent of Delaware's deaths have occurred in people with underlying health conditions while long-term care facilities account for two-thirds of the state's deaths from the virus.
The number of hospitalizations increased by four to 79.
Female patients outnumber males by 1180--5,968 to 4,788.