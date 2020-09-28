The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) said they are keeping a close eye on several long term care facilities in the state in the wake of 'significant ongoing' coronavirus outbreaks.
The sites involved, with the number of new positive cases, include:
- Kentmere Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Wilmington (28 residents, 24 staff)
- Cadia Healthcare Silverside, Wilmington (19 residents, less than ten staff)
- Country Rest Home, Greenwood (18 residents and 14 staff members)
State officials said they do not believe visitation activities are contributing to the spread as indoor visitation has not been occurring at any of those sites.
DPH said they also issued updated guidance to long-term care facilities to test staff weekly.
The state has also been keeping tabs on testing students and staff who have been in person at a school or childcare facility since the beginning of September.
Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive students and staff statewide::
- Childcare – 16 students and staff
- Private K-12 – 15 students and staff
- Public K-12 – 13 students and staff
There was no breakout from DPH as to where those positive cases occurred.
Numbers released on Friday, September 25, 2020 by DPH indicate the state has now recorded over 20-thousand positive coronavirus cases.