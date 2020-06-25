Delaware's COVID-19 numbers rose on Thursday, but it's the direct result of more testing.
The state Division of Public Health reported 91 new positive cases - taking the state's overall total of positive cases to 10.980, but the number of tests reported today was more than triple than the day before, and the number of results that came back positive was only 3.2%.
The number of active cases increased by 48, and the number of people in the hospital rose to 93.
The state also suffered two more fatalities. The death toll stands at 507.
90,012 people have tested negative in Delaware.