Newark's municipal building will be open to the public on a limited basis starting Monday, due to COVID concerns.
Walk-in services at the building at 220 South Main Street will be limited till further notice.
In addition, City Council and other public meetings will be held virtually using GoToMeeting--find meeting agendas and login instructions at newarkde.gov.
Alderman's Court will meet as scheduled--anyone with coronavirus symptoms can call the court to reschedule their appointment, and is urged to be tested for COVID before coming in.
Any payments to the city can be made online at newarkde.gov or by phone at 302.366.1000.
The closure doesn't affect Newark police.