Delaware's hospitals are currently seeing their lowest number of COVID cases since New Year's Day, but an infectious disease expert says Omicron remains a concern.
On January 22, 2022, there were 560 people in Delaware's hospitals listed with COVID, slightly up from the day before, but otherwise at its lowest point since 509 cases on New Year's Day, which was midway on the way to the peak of 759 cases on January 12.
Dr, Merci Drees, an epidemiologist at ChristianaCare said the higher hospitalization rates with this wave are the byproduct of the volume of cases.
"For an individual person, you can't really count on your case of Omicron being mild, especially if you're not up to date on your vaccinations. Overall, Omicron may be somewhat milder, maybe 20-30% less likely to cause hospitalization or death, but that is more than overcome by the fact that it is so much more contagious."
Delaware's most recent detailed data from January 10-16 revealed there were 432 new hospitalizations. Of those, 263 (61%) were among those either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. 42 (9.7%) came from those who had been fully vaccinated and boosted.
Also, 23 of the 35 deaths reported that week came from those not listed as fully vaccinated.
Drees was asked on WDEL's Rick Jensen Show about whether hospitals receive extra money for listing COVID on a death certificate.
"Whatever you list on the death certificate has nothing to do with reimbursement, I wanted to put that myth aside. Medicare does pay a little bit more, about 20%, with a COVID diagnosis, but that's because people with COVID tend to have longer lengths of stay or more complications compared to someone who does not have COVID."
She was also asked about the fact that people are still getting sick even after receiving the vaccine.
"Very few vaccines provide what is called 'sterilizing immunity', which prevents any infections at all. We really want the vaccines to work to keep people from getting severely ill from whatever disease we're trying to prevent."
Drees said she believes that mitigation strategies remain important, including masking and social distancing, along with the vaccines, as COVID continues to evolve.
"I, and many others, believe that at some point, COVID will become endemic, meaning it just circulates continuously in the population, and the majority have some immunity from vaccination as well as regular exposure to the virus. But, in order to get there, we have to prevent the next variant from emerging that could be more contagious, more or less severe, more resistant to existing immunity than even Omicron is."
During the first week of 2022, 94.5% of Delaware's cases were Omicron, with 5.5% for Delta. Delaware does not provide a further breakdown of data by variant.