People are still being hospitalized for COVID-19 complications at a rate the Delaware Division of Public Health calls "concerning."
Rates are certainly down from the peak of the pandemic.
3,570 people were newly-admitted to Delaware hospitals between early October and the end of February with confirmed or suspected COVID.
The recent peak day for new hospitalizations was January 6th, with 62.
Health officials still encourage Delawareans to get updated vaccine boosters and to look into treatment options.