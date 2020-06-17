COVID testing for students, lunch formats, mask use, and athletics were some of the issues on the table during the Health and Wellness subset of the Delaware School Reopening Work Group Tuesday night.
It was the second week of discussion over a scenario where COVID-19 is at a "mild to moderate spread", defined as an R0 --for every one person that's infected, they infect one other person--and they tackled a wide range of issues.
The longest discussion was saved for athletics, as the group took on equity and mental health concerns, but didn't spend much time on the risk factors involved with the sports themselves.
Stacey Greenly, a counselor at Polytech High School, said perhaps the first decision is whether schools want to commit to having sports while COVID-19 remains a concern.
"This is an area where it really seems that we're in or we're out. It's really hard to put so many barriers on a sport or athletic event."
Caesar Rodney Superintendent Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald noted that as Phases 1 and 2 of Delaware's reopening plan have come into place, the DIAA has kept sports locked down, other groups haven't.
"When we talk about consistency, we also find that there are a lot of clubs and other groups currently having athletics out side of the school-controlled environment. When I hear consistency, I hear 'well you can do this in a different environment,' but there may be restrictions that are placed on our students that don't allow them to do it in a school controlled environment."
State Rep. Michael Smith (R-Pike Creek/Hockessin) said the decision, whether it comes from the DIAA or the recommendation of their committee, could be vital for many student athletes.
"Sometimes they're going to rely on the scholarship in order to be able to afford college and be able to go. Not affording them the opportunity to compete, that's a slippery slope to me. If we can have other things with 50 of fewer people, I believe they should be able to compete."
While there are the athletes looking to play at the next level, Greenly reminded the group that sports affects more than the elite athlete, one that can help use the sport to simply graduate high school.
"There are kids that they engage in school because they want to be athletically eligible, and that's the carrot for them, is to play. That's the motivation for them to get through school so I hate to take that away from students. It's good for their physical health, it's good for their mental health, and I think we should consider that when we're looking at athletics."
One hot topic that wasn't discussed, but is in their presentation notes that "weight room and physical conditioning activities should be discontinued commensurate with the Reopening Delaware Plan." Under normal circumstances, those activities would have been permitted beginning on June 15.
Those guidelines also note that sports that struggle with social distancing such as football, wrestling, and basketball, although it's not clear if that will make the final cut when the committee sends its recommendations to the Secretary of Education at the end of the month.
There are no athletic trainers or members of the DIAA's Sports Medicine Advisory Committee on the Health and Wellness group.
The committee also looked into temperature taking, and who should be responsible to ensure students are healthy before they're let inside school facilities.
Sue Smith, a nurse at Mispillion Elementary, said there's a logistical challenge both at the school, and sometimes even the home, level.
"If we bring all of the students in, the difficulty to be able to assess student's temperatures in a timely manner, but also for parents, the availability of thermometers. This temperature taking is really a fine line."
One suggestion for screening sites included allowing students to only enter in one or two places with exits being at other locations to keep traffic flow moving.
The group also looked at what the threshold temperature should be for sending a student home with a concern about COVID-19.
Centers for Disease Control guidance suggests 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, but Smith said people in the nursing profession have run into issue with that type of number.
"There's a concern about the 100.4, because so many people see 104, and not 100.4 in the general population, so we've seen that as a struggle with nurses. We generally use the temperature of 100 for students to go home, and there's a great concern about 100.4 being confusing to families."
Smith did add that a letter was sent from the Delaware Division of Public Health and the Department of Education to school nurses this week, and it will be send home to families with the latest COVID-19 signs and symptoms, including a push to make sure as many as possible check their temperatures at home.
Smith also brought up a concern in some nurses' offices that sometimes sick students can't be promptly picked up if they are too ill to continue their school day.
"We have students who will rest in our offices for three or four hours until a parent can come and get them, and in these times we really can't have that. We really need a recommendation that districts have a backup plan to get students home when they are ill."
Mask use was also discussed, as Fitzgerald cautioned that a face mask requirement could lead to some unintended consequences.
"I certainly understand the science behind this, and I certainly support the science behind the face mask, but I think that this particular recommendation is impossible to enforce. I think that it puts schools, administrators, and teachers in a very difficult position. We've heard the challenges of a kindergarten student having a face mask; we've heard about our special needs students who may not be able to have face masks.
"What recommendation will the committee make when a student at the middle or high school level simply says: 'I'm not going to wear a face mask?' Is the recommendation going to come out that in some way, shape, or form that there should be disciplinary action taken against that student for refusal to wear a face mask?
"It puts us in a very challenging position. We understand the science behind it, and wish that everyone would naturally wear a face mask because it's in the best interest of everyone, but I'm always very hesitant anytime that we say say that something should be a mandate or nonnegotiable to enforce without sending someone home, or saying they can't be in school unless they have a face mask."
They also considered lunchtime, including the possible difficulty of having to split three lunch periods to six in some schools, creating very early or late meal times for some students.
Smith said she talked with some of her nurse colleagues at other schools about ways space could be maximized in a school.
"In the cafeteria, when they talked about one side of the table, suggestions were made that other side in the school setting that aren't in use, like the gym, hallway, or large entryway could be used to set up students for eating. The other concern could be if they do go back to the cafeterias, a lot of our schools have the student entry for identifying that the student is getting lunch so they put their number in. The suggestion was maybe the cafeteria worker puts the number in for cleanliness."
That also was a concern for recent Sussex Tech grad Emma Brower, who will attend Delaware Tech in the fall.
"The keypads that you type your numbers in to buy your lunch, but especially in my high school years, there were microwaves provided for the kids who did pack their lunch that everybody touched, that always made me nervous even prior to COVID. I was thinking of all of the things we touched in the cafeteria including the keypads, the water dispensers, and the microwaves."
Kristin Dwyer of the Delaware State Education Foundation reminded the group there are major logistical concerns, especially if they start using classrooms or hallways as alternate dining sites to a cafeteria.
"There are a number of things that are subject to mandatory bargaining that I don't know if these guidelines would supersede. While we're putting in place these guidelines, I don't know what the conversation is going to look like at the local level, and how the different locals, and each of the professionals within them, will respond."
The group did not get to finish their second stage of discussion, as they plan to look into busing and transportation, along with medically vulnerable students and teachers next Tuesday.
They're also scheduled to look at a third scenario, which is based on substantial spread that would most likely have school buildings closed.
An initial scenario was run three weeks ago, where the spread of the virus is minimal, and schools mostly operated as normal, with some added precautions.
The group's final recommendations are due on June 30.