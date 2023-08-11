The annual Craft Beverage Festival makes its post-COVID return to North Market Street in Wilmington on Saturday, August 12, 2023.
There will be food, cornhole, and music, but Joe Van Horn from Chelsea Tavern said just don't call it a beer festival.
"In addition to fifty breweries being represented and each pouring two beers, we usually suggest they do one of their flagship beers and then something weird," said Van Horn. "We also have ciders being represented this year, mead, three wineries so far."
There will also be a home brew competition.
John Medkeff said the event benefits restoration of the King Gambrinus statue.
"The original statue hung on the Diamond State Brewery from 1882 until it was removed in 1962 when the brewery was taken down to make way for interstate 95," said Medkeff. "It's an eleven foot, one ton zinc statue, believed to be the single largest commercial zinc statue ever produced."
The event takes place in the 800 block of North Market Street from noon to 7 p.m.