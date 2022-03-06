New Castle County paramedics

A two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in the Townsend area sent 4 people to hospitals.

New Castle County Paramedics, Townsend Fire Company personnel and a Delaware State Police helicopter arrived at DuPont Parkway and Blackbird Landing Road around 4:30 p.m. on March 5, 2022.

One of the cars involved in the crash was still in the road, but the force of the impact had sent the other car into a nearby retention pond; three of the four people in that car were trapped, police said.

Rescuers got the trapped people out in roughly 25 minutes.

A 55-year-old man is in critical condition with head and internal injuries. A 9-year-old boy and a 23-year-old woman also suffered head and internal injuries and were reported in serious condition.

A 23-year-old man was listed in stable condition with arm and leg injuries. Three other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries. Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.

