Route 273 is closed at Airport Road in the Christiana and New Castle areas due to a crash and investigation.
The crash happened at around 4:00 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020.
Further details have not been released by police.
Route 273 is closed at Airport Road in the Christiana and New Castle areas due to a crash and investigation.
The crash happened at around 4:00 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020.
Further details have not been released by police.
Sports Director
WDEL Sports Director & News/Trafficwatch Reporter. National Sports Media Association's Delaware Sportscaster of the Year (2013).
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Contact the WDEL Newsroom: wdelnews@wdel.com or (302) 478-8898.