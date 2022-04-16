A two-vehicle crash in Sussex County Friday afternoon killed a teenage Middletown resident and injured 4 other New Castle County teens, 2 critically.
The driver of an SUV didn't immediately see 2 other vehicles stopped at the intersection of State Route 9 and Ebb Tide Drive near Lewes Friday afternoon, Delaware State Police said.
In an attempt to avoid a crash, the SUV driver swerved into the oncoming traffic lane, and a pickup truck in that lane swerved to avoid the SUV, but the two vehicles collided, and the SUV overturned and hit a pole before coming to a stop.
A 17-year old Middletown boy was taken to Beebe Hospital and died there of his injuries, and two teenage girls from Middletown were flown to Christiana Hospital to be treated for critical injuries.
A boy and girl from Bear were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, and the 77-year-old pickup truck diver was treated and released.
The dead teen's name is being withheld pending family notification, and the Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash, which closed State Route 9 at the scene for about 3 hours.