A 32-year-old man is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash on I-95 southbound early Sunday morning.
New Castle County Paramedics and personnel from the Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder and Christiana Fire Companies located the victim outside his car on 95 southbound near the Old Baltimore Pike Industrial Park shortly before 2 a.m.
He was treated at the scene for injuries to his head, arms and legs, and possible internal injuries before being taken to Christiana Hospital.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.