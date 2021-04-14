A crash involving a truck carrying a landscaping trailer is caused major delays on I-95 southbound and other area roadways during Wednesday's afternoon commute.
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on April 14, 2021 in the southbound lanes of I-95 south of 141 in Churchmans Marsh. Multiple lanes were blocked on the left side of the highway, causing delays on 95, 295, 495, 141, 13, and 4 in the area.
The crash was cleared just before 6:30 p.m.
Ambulances were dispatched to the scene, but there is no word on the extent of any injuries.