There's a brand new place in Wilmington for kids to cut loose a little bit.
Officials cut the ribbon on a brand new, $339,000 playground at Kirkwood Park just outside the Stubbs Early Education Center Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
"To me, it's just an opportunity for us to celebrate the fact that we are all working together to create a better, healthier city. And the way to do that is to take care of these guys right here," said Mayor Mike Purzycki, flanked by "bumble bees" from Stubbs along with their "beekeeper," Principal Dr. Whitney Williams.
The playground was just the latest in a $14 million investment the city has made into its parks and community centers over the last four years, Purzycki noted, adding that this latest is a representation of the city's and state's commitment to such ideals.
Echoing the sentiment, Governor John Carney said providing facilities the the new playground provide something greater than, and represent more than, metal and dirt.
"These investments that we're making in the Christina School District buildings, here in our state, in this park, and in projects across our city represent our hopes and aspiration for these little kids right here," Carney said. "These are our future, we know that."
The governor also drove home that this is no average playground. He said the success of the city depends on a properly educated population, and to aid in boosting reading proficiency, the playground is designed around learning without knowing one is learning. Carrying education into the outdoors is a great way to maintain scholastic endeavors, said Wilmington Parks and Recreation Director Ian Smith.
"All of you who've lived here have your little spot in the city that you loved, and you remember, as a child," Smith said. "This is a great opportunity for our kids here to have that same dream, that same memory. This playground was designed for the purpose of brain and language development. So when we can take the classroom out of the brick-and-mortar and bring it outside, bring our kids in nature, where they can get exposed to the learning that they're getting inside, is always a great thing."
The playground--renovated by Landscape Structures/General Recreation--features several opportunities to promote childhood literacy. There's a Custom Reading Shade section for public storybook readings, and talking point panels developed by Too Small to Fail, a Clinton Foundation organization which promotes early brain and language development. It also features a new Venti net climbing play structure, along with other "safe, age-appropriate, and ability appropriate" equipment.
But a facility like this has incredible value in just being what it is: a space for children to develop physically, said Williams.
"We all know that outdoor play is very beneficial for children just beyond the physical activity that it provides," she said. "Unstructured physical activity improves the health of our children physically, socially, and emotionally. It helps them socialize and understand their bodies better, so that they can self-regulate--how many of us know we need to help them learn how to self-regulate--and also engage in imaginative play, and just enjoy to be able to safely enjoy play outdoors, as all of us had the opportunity to do as children."