The Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities (DSAAPD) is joining with Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County to launch a new pilot program aimed at keeping senior citizens in their homes, longer.
The Healthy Homes initiative was announced on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Rose Hill Community Center and aims at making minor repairs and improvements for the health and safety of seniors.
State Senator Darius Brown said the new program is focusing on the Route 9 corridor.
"It's about improving the safety for seniors as they age in place in their homes especially those things that are outdoor," said Brown. "That the weeds and the grass and the sidewalks are fixed, that they're breathing clean air, and they're able to have a vibrant and dynamic life along the Route 9 corridor."
Director Melissa Smith said supporting residents in their goal of aging with health and independence in the community of their choice is a priority at DSAAPD.
"This partnership with Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County is a critical step in supporting Delawareans to safely age in their homes and communities by offering much-needed minor home repairs to help make that happen," said Smith.
Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County Chief Executive Officer Kevin Smith said most people think of Habitat for new homes, but he said they've been doing repair work for fifteen years.
"So we understand first hand the issues that seniors are grappling with and trying to deal with - deferred maintenance to deal with issues that create safety issues in their home," said Smith, who addressed a handful of area residents gathered for the announcement.
"So that you can continue to age in place. You've worked hard to create home ownership and we know you want to stay there. You're invested in this community. We want to help you do that," said Smith.
DSAAPD listed who the pilot program will target:
- Low-income Delawareans aged 60 and older.
- Individuals who own home or have approval of the homeowner.
- Accessibility, safety, and minor home repairs.
- Residents in New Castle County starting in the Route 9 Corridor area, working with community partners to identify participants.
Examples of Healthy Homes services that may be available:
- Sidewalk or step repair
- Wheelchair ramps
- Carpet removal for people with asthma
- Energy-efficiency services
- High-height toilets
- Grab bar installation
- Smoke detector installation
- Pest removal
Individuals 60 or older in need of minor home repair services in the Route 9 Corridor should call Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County at 302-652-0365 to start the application, or the Delaware Aging and Disability Resource Center at 1-800-223-9074 for more information.