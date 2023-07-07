State departments and federal law enforcement divisions have noticed national burglary and theft trends-- one that New Castle County Police have also been seeing a lot lately.
Organized crime enterprises known as “South American Theft Groups” or “Crime Tourists” have been known to stakeout neighborhoods to find expensive homes or ones that have Asian Americans living there.
Concealing their crimes, the groups aren't related to one another but target the same victims.
These groups have been taking items like jewelry, watches, designer items, cash and gold, all to either ship back home or sell it while they're in the US before they return to their home country.
Arrests have been made and more data trends are immerging, but many in these groups are still at large nationally.
Here are individuals that have been arrested already and those still on the run. If you see anything, please contact New Castle County Police or Crime Stoppers.