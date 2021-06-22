Two measures that are part of the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus' Justice for All Agenda, unveiled after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year, cleared the state House in unanimous votes Tuesday.
House Bill 243, sponsored by state Rep. Franklin Cooke, who chairs the legislature's Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force, bans law enforcement from releasing the names and mugshots of juveniles accused of crimes. The bill makes exceptions for juveniles charged with a violent felony and released or if publication of the photograph is necessary to protect public safety.
“As we know, information that is posted on the internet lives on forever and can follow a person around for years. In that way, a mistake someone made as a teenager can come back to haunt them in adulthood, hurting their job prospects, even if they have managed to put their life on the right track,” said Rep. Cooke (D-New Castle North) in a prepared statement. “Worse, posting a mugshot of a juvenile online when they are simply charged with or sought in connection with a crime associates them with that offense, even if the charges are dropped, or if they found not responsible."
The measure also allows law enforcement agencies to continue to publish or release names and photographs of missing children and juveniles participating in law enforcement programs, such as youth academies or sports programs.
State Rep. Bryan Shupe (R-Milford) spoke out on the House floor after the bill's unanimous passage.
"Working with the press for a long time, this is kind of an unwritten rule, but sometimes it's not followed, and if this happens to juveniles, I'm glad that it's now in law because with social media and the spread of information--ho fast and how far it can go now--one simple picture for something that was a mistake by a juvenile really can affect the rest of their lives. So thank you for giving these individuals a second chance, and making sure that it's written down in Delaware law that this unwritten law is now something that must be taken seriously," said Shupe.
Last year, Gov. John Carney issued an executive order prohibiting executive branch law enforcement agencies, including the Delaware State Police and Capitol Police, from releasing juvenile mugshots, but there is no universal policy among Delaware’s 40-plus police agencies regarding publication of mugshots of minors.
Recording interrogations
Separate legislation, that was also part of the Justice for All Agenda, House Bill 215, requires police officers to record the interrogations of adults and juveniles in custody.
"As we all know confessions are powerful and often critical pieces of evidence. There's sometimes the difference between guilt and innocence. This legislation mandates that custodial interrogations are recorded preventing false confessions from leading to wrongful convictions," said sponsoring state Rep. Melissa Minor Brown (D-New Castle South).
She added this bill protects defendants, the state, and law enforcement.
"And ensures that new victims are not created during the quest to achieve justice. For law enforcement, this bill prevents disputes about officer conduct; it preserves evidence in the best format possible; it permits officers to concentrate on the interview instead of note-taking, and it enhances public confidence while reducing a number of citizen complaints.
For the innocent, this bill creates a record of the interrogation, the interaction leading up to the confession, and also ensures that a suspect's rights are protected and provides protection for individuals with limited mental capacity or other vulnerabilities. And it also helps the court system by reducing motions to suppress statements or confessions and allows judges and juries to more accurately assess statements made during the interrogation."
Exceptions to HB 215 including circumstances wherein a person refuses to be recorded or if a recording could reveal the identity of a confidential informant, or jeopardize the safety of an officer, the person being interrogated, or another person.
The measure now heads to the state Senate, where if passed and signed into law by Gov. Carney, it would take effect nine months after passage.
Increasing police transparency
While not part of the Justice for All Agenda, the House also passed House Joint Resolution 4, sponsored by House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf (D-Rehoboth Beach) that would allow members of the public to view complaints against law enforcement officers. The measure requires the Criminal Justice Council (CJC) to publish an integrity report, detailing information furnished by each police agency, containing complaints made against any of its police officers for the past three years as well as complaints made in the year against any of its police officers and the disposition of each complaint.
The resolution also requires the CJC to publish and update a searchable list of all police officers who have been decertified in Delaware in the last decade. The bill requires the list to be created by November with data kept current. Complaints must be updated at least annually. When an officer is decertified, that list must be updated immediately.
"Publishing reports of complaints by agency and a list of decertified officers will make this information more easily accessible to the public and provide more data for residents to know more about the police agencies that serve their communities,” said Schwartzkopf, a retired Delaware State Police captain," in a prepared statement. "There is no single silver bullet to addressing police reform; we must take a series of steps forward toward improving transparency and accountability. This measure is another piece of a larger puzzle of reforming our criminal justice system to improve policing and ensure the system works the way it is intended.”
The joint resolution passed in a vote 40 "yes" with one absent and now heads to the state Senate for its consideration.