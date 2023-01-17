Packages have been missing.
Spray paint has been found, graffitiing communities.
How can Wilmington residents help stop those responsible?
On January 13 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., multiple Wilmington residents in the area between Lovering and Delaware Avenues, and North Rodney and North Van Buren Streets reported stolen packages and criminal mischief involving spray paint.
Wilmington Police are requesting the assistance of the public regarding a criminal mischief and theft investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information about these incidents – including video footage – to contact Master Corporal Lawrence Josefyk at Lawrence.Josefyk@cj.state.de.us.