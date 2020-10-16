Salesianum football will, in fact, have a full 7-game schedule after two Flight A football teams agreed to play the Sals this season.
WDEL has learned that Hodgson will switch their Week 5 opponent from Concord to Salesianum, while in Week 7, St. Georges will play the Sals instead of Delcastle.
Hodgson will play Salesianum at Abessinio Stadium, it's unknown where the St. Georges game will be played. Salesianum's only other home game is Week 3 against Smyrna.
Blue Hen Conference President Andrew Dick, who serves as Dickinson's Athletic Director, said a decision to insert Salesianum into the equation came after a vote during a regularly schedule meeting Friday afternoon, at the request of New Castle County Vo-Tech Superintendent Dr. Joseph Jones, who played for then-Coach Dick at Glasgow.
"It's a change to our bylaws a little bit, but it's only going to be for this football season only, and then we'll have our two year schedule to work on after this season is over, and that will be when that happens, we're not going to worry about that now."
St. Georges was the first team to attempt to schedule Salesianum, but that left their fellow district mate Delcastle without a week 7 game. Fellow Vo-Tech school Sussex Tech agreed to play Delcastle, making Week 7 complete in Delaware.
As for week 5, Hodgson eventually agreed to play Salesianum, but Concord was then left without a game, along with the pre-existing Friends open date.
After it was determined that Concord vs. Friends wouldn't work, Dickinson agreed to not play Brandywine, allowing a Brandywine School District match-up between Brandywine and Concord to be established. Dickinson and Friends have agreed to play, making week 5 work as well.
Dick told WDEL that the Blue Hen Conference had not been directly contacted to see if they would be willing to adjust their schedules to make things work, but they were happy to help the state in general.
"We're not conceding to Sallies, we're conceding to the football season in Delaware, not to them."
The new matchups for Blue Hen Conference teams would have the same weight as conference games in determining the automatic bids in each division, according to Dick.
Salesianum entered an appeal with the Delaware State Board of Education Thursday over their inability to schedule a complete in-state lineup due to the Blue Hen Conference deciding to play all of their 7 allotted games against in-state competition.
In a text message to WDEL, a Salesianum administrator wrote "crisis averted."
The Delaware high school football season begins next Friday. Salesianum is slated to face Malvern Prep (Pennsylvania) on Saturday, October 24.