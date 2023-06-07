A shipment of Central American pineapples that was recently inspected at the Port of Wilmington contained a troubling discovery: a species of citrus weevil.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, this is the first time this potentially-damaging weevil ( Cleistolophus viridimargo Champion, 1911 (Curculionidae) has turned up at the port. The importer of the shipment was presented with several mitigation options and chose to fumigate the entire shipment.
The shipment of pineapples started in Honduras and made its way to Wilmington in late May. The adult weevil feasts on the citrus tree or plant, as their larvae eat the root systems.
“Customs and Border Protection’s agriculture protection mission is vital to our nation’s economic health, and this first-in-port discovery is evidence of our agriculture specialists’ tireless efforts to intercept potentially dangerous invasive pests,” Acting Port Director for CBP’s Port of Wilmington Erik Kelling said. “CBP remains steadfastly committed to ensuring our agriculture industries remain vibrant by intercepting hitchhiking invasive insects, and also noxious weeds and animal diseases when we encounter them at our nation’s international ports of entry.”