A Croda site manager apologized for multiple emissions violations as the New Castle area plant looks to get back reopened in the near future.
Atlas Point Site Manager Chris Barnett told a DNREC public meeting audience Wednesday that they're continuing to work to fix violations that cropped up after receiving an excessive ethylene oxide (EO) notice in November 2020.
"I just apologize to people it hasn't gone as smoothly as was intended, but I want people to understand it is our priority to make sure we do meet our regulatory obligations, and even take on new obligations, as we have to, just to prove ourselves."
DNREC discovered excessive nitrogen oxide (NOx) levels in an ethanol dehydration furnace, along with carbon monoxide (CO), volatile organic compounds (VOC), and particulate matter (PM) in a catalytic combustion unit that has been replaced.
Croda is in the process of applying for an amended permit for the NOx violation that would go from 1.4 tons per year to 3.2 tons, with a replacement of Boiler 3 being used to offset those extra emissions.
Croda is planning a stack test of the new catalytic combustion unit within 60 days of the re-start, and will use a flue gas analyzer to make sure there is compliance. They also have a permit application out for new piping to reroute their ethlyne oxide scrubber, the source of the 2020 violation.
State Rep. Franklin Cooke, whose district borders Atlas Point, was angry over the possible environmental concession.
"We're going to amend the requirements? We don't need to amend anything. Shut it down, and let it be in a requirement. Air quality? The millions of dollars that they're making, we can't get an air monitoring system for the people in this community? You're making money!"
DNREC and Croda agreed to a $300,000 penalty, and for Atlas Point to install a second alarm, this one north of I-295 to help make it more audible due to the traffic near the Delaware Memorial Bridge.
Cooke wanted to know why that alarm system hadn't already been installed, noting Croda's ethylene oxide leak on Thanksgiving Sunday 2018, one that shut down the Delaware Memorial Bridge on one of the busiest travel days of the year.
"I've been talking about a siren since 2018, this is 2021. You can't get a siren? And I've been with you Chris side-by-side and we didn't hear nothing. I'm tired, but I'm going to keep on fighting."
One South Jersey community leader asked Barnett if Croda would be open to paying for individuals on both sides of the Delaware River to purchase home monitoring kits to help keep track of potential leaks and violations in the future.
Barnett said it had been considered, but gave no definitive answer.
"How to approach the community about any type of monitoring, whether it's something that might be used personally, or these stationary monitors that people keep talking about. It's something that has been discussed in the past, and we would certainly be privy to a conversation with DNREC and whoever else to see what that would look like, and what part we could have in that."
DNREC Program Manager Angela Marconi said while Croda does a lot of self-testing to make sure their systems are working efficiently, state officials will continue to pay extra attention.
"We are required to do a full compliance inspection of Croda every two years, but recently have been doing more oversight than that, and we will continue to do more frequent oversight than that."
Barnett did pledge that Croda Atlas Point is taking the violations seriously, and that at least one idea in mind was putting attentional air monitoring systems near the edge of their property.
"Environmental regulations, meeting our requirements, and making sure that we're doing the right thing environmentally and for long-term sustainability, that is a close second to safety."
A date has not been set for Croda to restart operations and ensure their new systems are environmentally compliant.