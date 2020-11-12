A Notice of Violation (NOV) was issued Wednesday to Croda after DNREC officials said their Cherry Lane Facility near New Castle was responsible for air emission and equipment violations.
DNREC cited the following violations as reason for the notice:
- connecting and routing an unpermitted source into an air pollution control device (scrubber)
- exceeding the annual emission limit for ethylene oxide at the scrubber
- failure to meet the volatile organic compound (VOC) removal efficiency at the scrubber
- operation of an unpermitted source of ethylene oxide at the hotwell, which collects and condenses vapors from the purification and vacuum distillation of crude ethylene glycol.
A source testing event held September 17, 2020, led to the findings, according to DNREC. The company conducted the event, which was observed by DNREC officials.
Croda submitted results of the test to DNREC on October 5. The department then worked to "accurately quantify" the emissions.
"While some fugitive emissions are associated with the hotwell, ethylene oxide was detected there during the stack test, and is not permitted at this location," DNREC said in a release.
The plant has been out of operation since the test. Croda's production of ethylene oxide was at the center of a Thanksgiving travel nightmare in 2018 after a leak caused the Delaware Memorial Bridge to shut down.
The NOV is the first step in a process for any additional enforcement. A virtual meeting will be held Thursday, November 19, to answer community questions about the incident. Those interested can join the meeting with event number 173 655 4144 and password CrodaInfoSession, or by calling 408.418.9388.
Cara Eaton, marketing director for Croda, said the company received DNREC's notice following a scheduled stack test and is investigating.
"We are reviewing the details of the DNREC notice and have already begun work on addressing the deficiencies. After learning of the preliminary results, we suspended relevant operations at our plant, while we investigated these findings. The plant is temporarily offline at this time. We are fully committed to operating our facility in compliance with all permit requirements and applicable regulations," she said.